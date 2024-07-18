Analysts Offer Predictions for Amdocs Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

