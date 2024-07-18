American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AREC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Resources Co. ( NASDAQ:AREC Free Report ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

