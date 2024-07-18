American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on AREC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Resources
Institutional Trading of American Resources
American Resources Price Performance
Shares of AREC stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.05.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Resources
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.