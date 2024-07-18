American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $260.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.65.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $249.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $250.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

