American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $5,452,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.