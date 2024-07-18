América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in América Móvil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after acquiring an additional 245,113 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,575,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in América Móvil by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 1,799,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

