Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PINE opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.59 million, a P/E ratio of -423.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.