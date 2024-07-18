Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.69.

PINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.59 million, a P/E ratio of -423.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

