Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 2,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,475,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,467,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,954,455. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

