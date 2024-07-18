Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

LNT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,334. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

