Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 231,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,354. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

