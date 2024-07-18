Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $91,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Albemarle by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Albemarle by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Albemarle by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Albemarle by 1,787.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. 2,468,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $239.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

