Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.85.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$23.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.56.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total value of C$828,006.08. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total value of C$828,006.08. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.20, for a total transaction of C$696,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 263,052 shares of company stock worth $5,701,871 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

