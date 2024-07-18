Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE APD traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.47. The stock had a trading volume of 707,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,478. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.43.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
