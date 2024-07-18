Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,332,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AAP traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $64.44. 1,384,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

