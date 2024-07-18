Acala Token 1-Day Volume Hits $17.97 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $74.38 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,754.27 or 0.99834610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00071768 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

