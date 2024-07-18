Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 692,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $557.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a current ratio of 21.40.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Acacia Research by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

