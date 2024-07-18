abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 1,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
abrdn Stock Up 2.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.