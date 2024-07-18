AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 0%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $173.28 and last traded at $175.22. Approximately 1,794,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,537,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $302.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $4,594,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 184,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

