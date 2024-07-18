ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Gap Down to $57.80

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $54.85. ABB shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 37,467 shares.

ABB Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). ABB had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

