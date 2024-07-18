A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 905,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.61. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in A. O. Smith by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,911 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

