8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Short Interest Update

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 15,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 499,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 473.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 27.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 571,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,279,145 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

