7,232 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,286,446 shares of company stock worth $262,357,931. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock traded down $11.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.72. 5,097,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,688. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

