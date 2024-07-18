5,449 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,972,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $75.83. 1,179,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,039. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.