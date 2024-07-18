5,115 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 126,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,532. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

