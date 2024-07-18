449,613 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 449,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,251,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Cencora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COR traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,051. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.10.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

