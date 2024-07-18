4,194 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,807. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.