3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $65,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 27.3% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 26,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 71,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 55,474 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.24. 1,583,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,320. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

