3,389 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Barclays reduced their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.