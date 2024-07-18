25,725 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,879,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 908.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after buying an additional 937,483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6,960.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after buying an additional 619,242 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after buying an additional 474,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,583,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,578,000 after acquiring an additional 276,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,211. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,773.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,439. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

