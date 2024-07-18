2,088 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

