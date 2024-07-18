2,086 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.96. 2,782,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.83 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.