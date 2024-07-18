1inch Network (1INCH) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch Network has a market cap of $541.32 million and $28.99 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,328,963 tokens. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

