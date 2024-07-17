Zacks Research Comments on Garmin Ltd.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Garmin in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin stock opened at $173.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $173.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after buying an additional 63,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,541,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

