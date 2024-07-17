Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.24

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 16935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.