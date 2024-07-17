WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.80

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 51528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,246,000 after acquiring an additional 372,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,572,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,886,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 232,508 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,369,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

