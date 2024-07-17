Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on August 23rd

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $163.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.69.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $11,913,039. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

