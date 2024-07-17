Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,835,000 after acquiring an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,627,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $282,528,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.88. 4,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,946. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.