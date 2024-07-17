Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 171,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

