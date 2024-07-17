Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

WBD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 3,129,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,492,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 143.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 209,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 438,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 401,079 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

