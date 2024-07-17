Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.89 and last traded at $69.80. Approximately 1,733,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,543,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

