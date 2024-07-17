Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE VNO opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 198.75 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

