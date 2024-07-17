Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Raises Dividend to €0.15 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Volta Finance Price Performance

Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 5.23 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.