Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Raises Dividend to €0.15 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Volta Finance Price Performance
Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 5.23 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.
Volta Finance Company Profile
