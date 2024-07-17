UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $630.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.94.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $17.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $566.38. 3,157,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $568.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

