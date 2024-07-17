United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.2 %

UPS opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $146.72. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.