Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TZOO

Travelzoo Price Performance

Travelzoo stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142,371 shares in the company, valued at $39,647,680.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.