TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.82 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,873,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.