Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $346.33 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $347.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.33.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 839.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

