Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$133.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$124.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$122.88. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$135.53. The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

