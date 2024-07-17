TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Cormark

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International stock opened at $158.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.63.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

