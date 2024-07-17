Textron (TXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.200-6.400 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Textron stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. Textron has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

